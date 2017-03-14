Gambia: Late Governor Jatta Trophy - Central Bank Defeat Zenith Bank in Opener

The Central Bank of The Gambia on Friday defeated defending champions Zenith Bank 2-0 in the opening game of the 2017 edition of the annual Late Governor Famara Jatta Memorial Inter-Bank Football Tournament.

The tournament is organized in memory of the Late Governor by the Central Bank of The Gambia and the banking community.

Modou Lamin Badgie brace in the 12th and 59th minute was enough to secure a win for his side.

The opening game played on Friday at the Serrekunda West Mini-stadium, was attended by senior staff of the banking community.

In an interview with Observer Sports, the head coach of Central Bank of The Gambia, Mr Sallah said his team has been preparing for the tournament for past 18 days, and have been also training very hard as well.

According to him, he was expecting more goals, but, however, he was quite satisfied with the victory.

Tijan Sambou, the head coach of Zenith Bank attribute the loss to poor defending, while promising to work on their errors in their next game.

According to him, most of the players who won the last tournament are now with other sister banks.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Access Bank narrowly defeated AGIB by 1-0 courtesy of Babucar Samba solo goal.

At the time of going to press on Sunday, last year's finalist Trust Bank Limited was taking on GTBank at the Serrekunda West Mini-stadium.