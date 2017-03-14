Gambia: Observer Outstanding Reporters Award

The spirit of Observer family has been ignited and given another fresh air to breath with award of what the company called "outstanding reporters of the month of February 2017", which would greatly unlock potentials and energy of the most authoritative and leading medium of communication in the country

It has been a tradition for Observer Company Ltd, Publishers of Daily Observer Newspaper, to appreciate, recognise and award employees in various capacities for commitment and support to achieving objectives of a medium operating on slogan "Forward with The Gambia" since its establishment some few decades ago

Monetary and other material values always comes last in the objectives of such awards, as its meant among others to strengthen the rare family union, co-existence, renewal of commitment and resolved to have the best for the company they called second home, cognizant of its operations on daily basis characterised by different working shifts 24 hours

It's about putting more smiles on the faces of employees, recognising their efforts, despite daunting challenges facing the media industry at both domestic and global level in terms of timely and daily production of news for wider public consumption. The cost, resources and energy required are just enormous capable of sending weaker media outlets out of the industry

The award as pointed out by the management is merit base. Meaning it totally depends on performance of the individual employee, hence assurance for everyone to his/her share of the rotational opportunity open to be grab

The observer style of newspaper management, through exclusive family union at work, should be emulated by other news outlets, which would not only attract some of the best selling raw talents in the country, but also making life in the industry a little bit more happier, friendly and humanely approachable

Life in the media industry should not always be tagged with frustration, discouragement, difficulties with no feasibility of over-coming them and other unfriendly names capable of distancing people far away from the industry

This monthly and periodic award ought to be accorded chance for survival, in the interest and welfare of a medium that enjoys thousands of readership at both domestic and international level

It takes a little bit of creativity, sacrifice, innovation and commitment to effect the needed change in making this world fit for our survival. Gambians at home and abroad greatly depends on Daily Observer on both print and online for credible news on local and international affairs, hence the need to sustained such a development against all odds