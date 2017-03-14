10 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Tte Label to Be Launch

By Isatou M Ceesay

Top Tier Entertainment, is an Indie hop-hip Records Label founded by Rupey Mace in 2016. Located at Brusubi, the record label will be officially launch on March 25th 2017.

TTE has been gaining momentum since its initiation in 2016. Starting with the "BruCity Project" a music platform that is set to promote individual acts, the label is expected to address some of the obstacles confronting young artistes in the country.

Waka, the Public Relation Officer of the Label in an interview with What's On, noted that after establishing a State-of-Art studio in Brusubi, TTE is already taking the Music industry to another level.

The label, he went on, currently has a Roster of 4 Heavyweight Artistes, two executive producers and promoters, who are committed individual that are determined to elevate the status of Gambian music both locally and internationally."Work in silence and let your success be your noise is our motto and that is what the label stands for and great things are anticipated from TTE, he noted.

Watch out for the label coming soon.

