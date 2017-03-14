Gambia: UTGFSA, Moherst Broker Agreement to Settle UTG Crisis

After a tough struggle at the University of The Gambia, the Ministry of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (MoHERST) recently intervened and brokered an agreement with the University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association to resolve the ongoing sit-down strike and resume lectures.

Details of the said agreement from the meeting between UTG and MoHERST, which took place earlier last week, was on Friday presented to the UTGFSA and UTGSU by Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, President of the UTGFSA, during an emergency congress held at the Management Development Institute in Kanifing.

Outlining the agreement between the two institutions, Dr. Ceesay revealed that the Senior Management Team (SMT) is dissolved with immediate effect and that all vacant positions in the defunct SMT would be advertised to invite applications from both national and international candidates.

He stated that there are positions that are not catered for in the UTG budget, saying the senior appointments made by a person or authority other than the University Governing Council are revoked.

Ceesay stated: "The Governing Council will also be reconstituted according to the provisions of the UTG Act,1999, and new members of the Council will be sworn in as matter of urgency and gave regular meetings with various sectors. 50 computers will be purchased to be distributed equally between the School of Business, Arts and Sciences in Kanifing and Brikama campuses. Also laptops for staff first then students before March 22nd 2017. Payments structure will be reviewed across all sectors of the UTG, contracts to be eliminated as any lecture on contract for more than a year should be staffed. The Minister promised to allocate additional resources for motivation and each student would be provided with a lap top, as well as fix internet at all schools of the UTG." he said

The UTGFSA President thus plea with the entire student and staff body to compromise and show maximum respect to the former SMT, with a view to making the University a more convenient avenue for every staff and student.

He therefore commended the students' Union Executive for their support through the entire process.

The University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association, however, has agreed on resuming lectures today, 13th March, 2017.