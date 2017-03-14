Gambia: Court Subpoena Two in Alleged Cocaine Trafficking Trial

Magistrate Nche Blessed of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court last Thursday subpoena (ordered) Yahya Jatta, a police officer attached at Bundung Police Station and Sainabou Mboge, a civilian residing at Old Jeshwang to appear before her to testify in a cocaine trafficking trial involving Ogochukwu Nwangwu, a Nigerian national.

Ogochukwu is facing a charge of being found in possession of prohibited drug for the purpose of trafficking which contravenes Gambian law.

The drug trial magistrate made the subpoena following the prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector M. Jallow revelation that he could not secure the attention of his proposed 7th witness, Yaya Jatta despite calling him several times.

Jallow also told the court that he had equally called his proposed 8th witness, Sainabou Mboge but her phone was unreachable. Prosecutor Jallow applied for the court to subpoena the two proposed witnesses to speedily ensure their appearance before the court.

His application was not objected to by Nwangwu's defence counsel and insisted for the produced passport of his client to be admitted in the defence evidence.

This is the court's second order for the witnesses to appear before it to testify in the case. The first order was directed to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia's Commissioner at Serrekunda Station, Ebrima Jammeh who was ordered to appear before the court to clarify on the money recovered from Nwangwu. Hearing continues on 14th March.