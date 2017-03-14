Gambia: Mai Fatty Apologises to Journalist Kebba Jeffang, But...

The Interior Minister and leader of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), Mai Ahmed Fatty has on Friday at a briefing with the press unequivocally condemned the assault on journalist Kebba Jeffang, a reporter for the Foroyaa Newspaper.

Fatty in his own words stated that: "The incident that happens involving Mr Jeffang was wrong, morally unjustifiable, and illegal and should not have taken place and that's not The Gambia we want to build. The Gambia we want to build is that of tolerance, one of respect for the rule of law and inclusion, if our supporters are found wanting in this, it is appropriate that we come out publicly and condemn it and express solidarity with the victim (Mr Jeffang)."

He made these remarks after a closed door meeting with the executives of The Gambia Press Union and Kebba Jeffang in a bid to find a way to resolve the conflict, as Mr Jeffang was ready to pursue the matter through a legal process.

Minister Fatty further outlined, "I would like to state clearly that the assault on Mr Jeffang was uncalled, it is unacceptable and I condemn it outright in its totality. I will go beyond that to take personal responsibility for the actions of my supporters if they were those involved, on their behalf I apologise to Mr Jeffang for their actions which is inappropriate."

Journalist Kebba Jeffang, in an interview with journalists stated that during their indoor meeting the conditions that were spelt out to the minister was that; a written apology letter would be dispatched to all the media houses so that their militants would understand he was there to do his job and that journalists should not come under attack for simply asking a question at a press conference.

"To save my integrity, I do not need any financial compensation, all I want is a written apology from the three political parties involved, the verbal apology he just did was never part of the agreement during our close door meeting, so I am not taking it, I am taking the written one." Jeffang insisted.

For his part, Bai Emil Touray, the President of The Gambia Press Union revealed that the purposed of the meeting was to work towards devising means of resolving the issue involving the GMC, NRP and UDP with Kebba Jeffang who was assaulted by the militants of these political parties at a press conference.

He said it is the candid view of the GPU that the actions matted on Jeffang are uncalled for and not in line with the Penal Code as well as the Constitution of this country, therefore it is profoundly important that the militants of these political parties understand that their actions are not only unlawful but are inhumane and degrading and should be censored in its totality.

However journalists were not accorded the chance to ask questions to the minister particularly about the allegation that he was caught on camera whispering to Ousianou Darboe saying "He is a PDOIS militant" because he gave an excuse that he was set to attend another meeting.