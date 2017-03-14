Gambia: Sunu Musico On Stage Slated

The 7 edition of the Sunu Musico On Stage is slated for the weekend of March 24th and 25th at different venues in the country.

On 24th March 2016, all road leads to Jakarlo Centre stage, while Brikama Jokor awaits the return of this spectacular concert on March 25. This year's performances are to be backed by the Holy Family Band and hosted by Gambia's rap mbalax king-BaiBabou.

"SunuMusico, is a radio talk show on paradise FM hosted by T Smallz Susso, one of Gambia's finest dancehall stars. The radio show over the years has created a strong platform to discover and promote some of the country's hidden talents. It has in no small measure contributed to the rapid rise of some the artistes, while others see it as a stepping stone for bigger prospects.

In an interview with What's On, Ebrima Kebbeh, the Manager of the young stars, disclosed that this year's event will be the best, saying they are coming with a different setup.

New upcoming artistes, he added, will be given the opportunity to showcase their hidden talents before the final performances.

Artists announced to perform at the event include Artenola, Lixen, T Smallz Janneh, ENC, Jizzle, A2, Binzy, ST, Vypa, Mighty Joe, Kerr GI Family and the list continues.