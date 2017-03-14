10 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: APRC Supporters' Case Withdrawn On Humanitarian Grounds

By Fatou Gassama

The 24 supporters of Gambia's former governing Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party who were accused of using abusive or vulgar words to Lulu Sanyang and some others with intent to provoke a breach of peace on 19th February at Kanfenda checkpoint in FoniKansala District have been acquitted by Magistrate Cham at the Brikama Magistrates' Court following prosecution's application for the matter to be withdrawn from court.

Police prosecution Inspector S Sanyang said in court on Wednesday that he was applying under Section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code for the case to be withdrawn before the court based on humanitarian grounds.

Magistrate Cham granted prosecutor Sanyang's application and acquitted all the accused persons. He also advised the accused persons to maintain the peace, saying, "'we are all related and peace is always number one."

Gambia

