Burundi: Two Corpses Discovered in Bururi Province

Local sources say two bodies of a child and man were found in the morning of 13 March in the Siguvyaye River, near Gisanze area, in Bururi commune of the Southern province of Bururi.

After recovering the two bodies from the Siguvyaye River, the body of the child was identified. Witnesses say he had disappeared on Sunday evening and was from the local Batwa community. The body of the man has not been identified.

The two bodies were subsequently taken to Bururi hospital morgue. The inhabitants of the locality demand that their security be ensured.

Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye says cases of crimes are currently being reported in different parts of the country. According to him, the causes of these crimes are social conflicts linked to land disputes more particularly.

He says the police have initiated investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice. Nkurikiye says, however, security is guaranteed throughout the country.

Two other bodies were recovered from the Mubarazi River in Muramvya central province of Burundi on 10 March.

Armel Niyogore, a human rights activist, says he is concerned about the escalation in human rights violations in Burundi. "The discovery of lifeless bodies has become common in Burundi. We describe these deaths as extra-judicial killings because these people who are found in different places with arms tied are killed after being arrested," says Niyongere.

For him, they are thrown in roadways or rivers far from their houses so that they are not identified. He accuses the security forces of being responsible for these extra-judicial killings.