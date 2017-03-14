Gambia: Binzy Set to Launch Mixtape

Rising Gambian rapper- Bintou Drammeh alias Binzy is set to launch her first mix tape album entitled Lu Metti Yagout.

The event slated for March 11th 2017, is expected to be another electrifying moment in the country's music industry. Starting her musical journey in 2011, the youngster is ever poised to make a name in the country's music one day.

In an interview with What's On, Binzy revealed that the mixtape consists of 10 songs, saying she discovered her unique passion for music at a very tender age when she used to gather children at her neighborhood and sing for them.

Being her first mega project, Binzy speaks volume about the mixtape, saying it was named after a wollof proverb meaning "Whatever is painful doesn't last forever".

"I faced so many challenges in my music career, but I am always upbeat that one day I will narrate it. I thanked God today that it's better and I am able to narrate it and that is the reason why I named my mix tape "Lu MettiYagout," she disclosed.

According to her, preparations are in high gears ahead the main event as she trains with her band every day. This, she added, is to ensure that fans are thrill to the fullest.

Some of the confirmed Gambian artistes to grace the stage include, MykJayda, Big Faa, Kerr Gi Family, Team Kunda, Lil Oms, Og Log, Tanga Chama, Sophia etc.