14 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Oil Tanker With UK & Filipino Crew Hijacked Off Puntland Coast

An small oil tanker was on Monday hijacked off the Alula coast the first time in three years that a major piracy incident has been reported.

According to local reports the hijackers claim to be local fishermen and the action followed toxic waste disposal some few kilometers off the Alula district.

"We were fishing and then we saw the vessel spilling waste in the sea which reached our coast" a hijacker told a local media outlet.

They identified the crew as being Filipino and British.

They have refused been labeled as pirates.

" We are protecting our territorial waters from the international ships and dumping the toxic watstes on our coast" they were quoted. No ransom has been demanded by the hijackers so far.

