14 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Africa CEO Forum to Hold All Female Debate

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 2017 Africa CEO Forum, which comes off in Geneva from 20-21 March, for the first of its kind put female leadership in Africa at the heart of debate.

"Focusing on Women's development is not just a nice thing to do, but a strong social and economic imperative that we cannot ignore. Across the communities that we serve, we are making BOLD interventions in developing financial services programs to support women." Julie ESSIAM Group Executive, Human Resources & Corporate Affairs CEO Ecobank Foundation

The panel "Women and businesses: building strength in unity" will be held on Monday, 20th March at 11am.

Despite significant progress, there are still too many barriers to women's leadership and their rise within African companies. Yet the benefits of women leadership are proven: companies with over 25% women in management have a 20% higher operating margin. However, African companies have still a long way to go before benefiting from their full potential. How can we better promote women leadership in African business?

Key points :

Success stories: five female business leaders share their experiences on making it to the top

Gender diversity in business: why is it a source of performance?

Recommendations: CEOs discuss concrete tools and strategies to spur the development of a new generation of African women leaders

Ghana

Unemployment Saga - What's the Problem?

In recent years, employers in both the public and private sectors have had cause to complain about the quality of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.