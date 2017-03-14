14 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Election Campaign Starts Tomorrow

Photo: Gambian government
Inside the chambers of the Gambian National Assembly.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that official campaigning for the National Assembly elections effectively commences tomorrow, Wednesday 15 March and ends on Tuesday 4 April, before elections are held on Thursday 6 April 2017.

According to the IEC, elections will be held in all 53 constituencies across the country, whose seats various party and independent candidates are vying for.

The IEC said 239 candidates' nomination papers were accepted and endorsed by the seven returning officers countrywide.

"In accordance with Section 52 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral Commission hereby gives notice that at the close of Nomination on 12 March 2017 and public scrutiny on 13 March 2017, 239 candidates' nomination papers were accepted and endorsed by the seven Returning Officers countrywide," an IEC press release stated.

"Therefore," the release continued, "in accordance with section 53 (2) (a) elections will be held in all 53 constituencies on Thursday 6 April 2017."

