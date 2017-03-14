Ghana: Agyeman Busia Takes Over DVLA

The Minister for Transport, Mr Kweku Ofori Asiama, has asked the Management and staff of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to throw their support behind the new Chief Executive, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia.

He said this when he handed over the administration of the DVLA to the new Chief Executive at a short ceremony in Accra recently.

Mr Asiamah implored Mr Busia to respect the management and staff of the Authority so they would give him the support he would need in order to be successful.

"I have known you to be a very humble person and I therefore trust that you would be able to work closely with your staff in order to achieve the objectives of the Authority", he said.

He asked the DVLA management to continue to support him - the minister - in his new role.

For his part, Mr Busia thanked the management of DVLA for the warm reception given him.

He gave a short profile of himself saying he hoped that the little experience he has gained from working over the years will come in handy to help in the achievement of the Authority's objective.

The Chief Executive requested management to support him with their knowledge and experiences to ensure a successful DVLA.

Until his appointment as Chief Executive of DVLA, Mr. Busia was the Information Service manager of Tullow Ghana Ltd.

He has also worked as a Programmes Manager and as an Informatics Director for the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) tackling enterprise-wide projects such as the 3.5 billion dollars' vaccine ordering, forecasting, distribution and tackling application which covered all states and territories of the United State of America.

Earlier in his career, he worked as project leader at the Bank of America in the area of analysis, design and implementation of Derivative processing for interest Rate Swaps. For 17 years, he pioneered the development of a variety of performance driven and strategic applications of data collection, data analysis and information dissemination at the CDC.

Mr. Busia is an Alumnus of Prempeh College and obtained his B. A. Degree in English at the University of Ghana, Legon. In 1989 he obtained an MBA in Information Systems and Economics at the University of Dallas Texas.

He worked for IBM Corporation whiles pursuing his master's degree as a programmer analyst and in 1991 as a Senior Systems analyst for Meridian Oil, an Oil and Gas exploration company in Fort Worth Texas.

Mr. Busia joined the CDC in 1986 and worked his way up the ladder and contributed significantly in the government agency's realisation of Disease prevention and Health promotion among others.

From 2009-2012, he worked on agency-wide initiatives such as IT governance and coordinated management with clearly defined informatics priorities and strategy for linkage of Capital planning and investment control with project based budgeting and control processes.

He has led various Informatics teams and managed technology operations in the area of identification, containment and elimination of public health outbreaks such as SARS, Monkey Pox and Avian flu. Among the many injury preventive initiatives, the agency's work also resulted in the enactment of mandatory seatbelts wearing and children car seat restraint legislations in the United States.

As Information Services Manager at Tullow Ghana Ltd, from 2014-2017, Mr. Busia developed a comprehensive Information Management Plan with both business and Technical implementation approaches and recommendations. He also led the consolidation of disparate data sources into 'one source of truth' vetting and cleaning data to facilitate uniformity and information sharing accelerating innovation in information supply chain through collaboration among business units.

Mr. Busia has an uncanny ability to build high octane teams who deliver on projects and establish processes to reduce redundant efforts and expenditures. He is innovative, deliberative, genuine and critical and is a hybrid of a Technocrat, Manager and Strategic planner. He constantly seeks the synergy which unifies People, Process and Technology. He's affectionately called the 'manager's manager.' He is married with 3 children. Hobbies include reading and music.

He is also passionate about public policy which protects the well-being of people.

Ing Noble John Appiah handed over power to the then minister designate for Transport, Mr Kweku Ofori Asiama on January 26, 2017 who then acted until he handed over to Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia on Tuesday, March 7, 2016.