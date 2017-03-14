Ghana: New DVLA Boss Declares New Era

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, has urged staff of the Authority to help improve on the image of the Authority.

He said the Authority plays a key role in the country as far as the acquisition of valid driver's license and ensuring roadworthy vehicles on our roads are concerned. Unfortunately, he said, such good works are overshadowed by the activities of some unscrupulous persons thereby soiling the image of the Authority.

Mr. Busia said this recently at his maiden meeting with staff of the Authority at the Head office to introduce himself on the assumption of office.

He said he would introduce policies and initiatives that would help reduce the activities of the middlemen popularly known as 'goro boys'.

The Chief Executive also expressed worry at the spate of carnage on the roads stating that people are dying needlessly on the roads due to factors including refusal to wear seat belts and proposed the urgent need to liaise with other stakeholders to help deal with that.

With over 22 years of working experience, Mr. Busia said he is bringing his experiences on board to help move the organisation forward and urged the staff to support him in his quest.

"Am here to find a way to work with you and I know with your support we would achieve our goal", he stated, adding a new dawn has come.

He also took time to tour the various departments at the head office to acquaint himself with activities there.

The Director for Driver Training, Testing and Licensing, Mr. Cheyuo Wienaa Musah welcomed Mr. Busia on behalf of the staff and assured him of the determination of the staff to support him as the new Chief Executive.

Mr. Musah also took time to brief the meeting of a perception Index report which was launched by the Ghana Integrity Initiative, local chapter of Transparency International which captured DVLA and other institutions as corrupt.

According to him, he has requested for details of the findings so management could do a thorough assessment, region by region on the index ratings.

Until his appointment as Chief Executive of DVLA, Mr. Busia was the Information Service manager of Tullow Ghana Ltd.