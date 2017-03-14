Algeria: The European Union and Algeria Adopt Their Partnership Priorities

press release

Brussels — The EU and Algeria adopted their shared Partnership Priorities at the Association Council of 13 March 2017. The partnership priorities set up a renewed framework for political engagement and enhanced cooperation. They were defined by mutual agreement in the context of the revised European neighbourhood policy and the EU's global strategy for foreign and security policy.

The Partnership Priorities in the context of EU-Algeria relations up to 2020 are as follows:

political dialogue, governance, the rule of law and the promotion of fundamental rights;

cooperation, socio-economic development, including trade and access to the European single market;

energy, the environment and sustainable development;

strategic and security dialogue;

the human dimension, including cultural and inter-religious dialogue, migration and mobility.

Some of these priorities will be the subject of technical and financial cooperation, which will be implemented within the framework of the 2018-2020 financial programming.

