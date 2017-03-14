13 March 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Algeria: The European Union and Algeria Adopt Their Partnership Priorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Brussels — The EU and Algeria adopted their shared Partnership Priorities at the Association Council of 13 March 2017. The partnership priorities set up a renewed framework for political engagement and enhanced cooperation. They were defined by mutual agreement in the context of the revised European neighbourhood policy and the EU's global strategy for foreign and security policy.

The Partnership Priorities in the context of EU-Algeria relations up to 2020 are as follows:

political dialogue, governance, the rule of law and the promotion of fundamental rights;

cooperation, socio-economic development, including trade and access to the European single market;

energy, the environment and sustainable development;

strategic and security dialogue;

the human dimension, including cultural and inter-religious dialogue, migration and mobility.

Some of these priorities will be the subject of technical and financial cooperation, which will be implemented within the framework of the 2018-2020 financial programming.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2017

SOURCE European Council

Algeria

EU Adopts €40 Million Projects to Support Renewable Energy, Public Finances Reform and to Facilitate Trade

Today at the high level EU-Algeria Association Council taking place in Brussels, the EU and Algeria signed a €40… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.