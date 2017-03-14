8 March 2017

Nuba Reports (Nuba Mountains)

Sudan: Women and War in the Nuba Mountains

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

"This country is so beautiful but nobody is looking at it," remarks Soad Dorjwat, an elderly woman from the Nuba Mountains. A grandmother, farmer and a traditional singer, Dorjwat has has lived through decades of armed resistance in the rebel controlled area of the Nuba Mountains.

Women in the conflict zones are often the unsung heroes in the war: caught between their traditional roles and new responsibilities derived from the conflict. With men on the battlefield, women are often the sole providers and caretakers for extended families. This year marks one of the seasons yet in the Nuba Mountains with some of the highest food insecurity since the conflict began in 2011.

"I don't think about a lot of things," comments Sakina Jar A-Nabi Bashir, a teacher and local restaurant owner in Gidel, "just about peace and how it can come back one day." In this short video commemorating , Dorjwat and Jar discuss their dreams of peace for the Nuba Mountains. "We want to be happy," says Dorjwat, "if there is peace everyone will be happy."

Sudan

New Image Can't Disguise Harsh Reality

Last week, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir released 193 Darfuri rebel fighters from prison, some of whom had been there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nuba Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.