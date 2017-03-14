14 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Malnourished Children Dying in Katsina As LGCs Withhold Funds for Treatment

Save the Children International, says many malnourished children have died in Katsina State in the last nine months due to government failure to release funds required for their treatment.

This is contained in a statement issued by the group's Area Operations Manager, Mr Nura Muhammad on Monday in Katsina.

He said that the children were being treated in 109 Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centers in 15 local government areas of the state.

Muhammad listed the councils to include Zango, Daura, Kaita, Dutsi, Jibia, Danmusa, Batsari, Ingawa, Sandamu, Baure, Mashi, Mani, Bakori, Mai'adua and Bindawa.

The manager, however, said that for the past nine months, not a single kobo was released by the councils for that project.

"The release has been sporadic, the last release was in June 2016," he said.

He said that each participating council was expected to provide a monthly financial support of N250,000 for the programme.

The manager explained that the money was for the transportation of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and procurement of drugs to treat malnourished children with complications.

He further said that children with severe malnutrition and complication were usually admitted at Stabilization Centers for three to five days to cure the ailment first before giving the RUTF.

He added that thousands of children were treated weekly across the 109 CMAM centers in those areas.

"Many children have died as a result of the non release of the funds.

"We are calling on the state government to look into the issue with a view to providing lasting solution to the problem," he said.

