Somalia: Gunmen Kill Somali Elder Involved in Election

Somali officials say pirates have hijacked an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean and guided it to the coast of Puntland… Read more »

The late elder took part of the election of the Parliament MPs in Baidoa city, according to his relatives who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing of the elder.

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed an Elder who has involved the electoral process in Mogadishu's Bakaro market on Tuesday. The Elder who was identified only as Khanas was killed by pistol-wielding men inside Bakaro market who fled the scene before the arrival of the Somali security forces.

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.