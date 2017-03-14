Somalia: Gunmen Kill Somali Elder Involved in Election

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed an Elder who has involved the electoral process in Mogadishu's Bakaro market on Tuesday. The Elder who was identified only as Khanas was killed by pistol-wielding men inside Bakaro market who fled the scene before the arrival of the Somali security forces.
The late elder took part of the election of the Parliament MPs in Baidoa city, according to his relatives who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing of the elder.