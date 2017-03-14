14 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

East Africa: Japan to Give U.S.$26 Million Aid to East African Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Japan will offer $26 million in emergency aid to fight famine in six African and Middle Eastern countries, including $6 million for South Sudan, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

The aid for South Sudan comes after the Japanese government announced the withdrawal of its troops from U.N. peacekeeping operation in the conflict-stricken country but vowed to stay committed to continue humanitarian assistance.

The other recipients of the aid approved by the cabinet are Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, Kishida said.

"The sense of crisis (toward famine) of the international community is extremely large," Kishida said. "Japan will continue to offer assistance."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said Japan will end the participation of its Self-Defense Forces in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan at the end of May.

The announcement came only four months after the government decided to assign SDF personnel deployed there the additional role--under new security legislation--of coming to the aid of U.N. personnel and others in the event of an attack.

The government said the withdrawal was not because of concerns about the deteriorated security environment in South Sudan, but because progress had been made in infrastructure projects by the SDF and in the African country's nation-building efforts.

Somalia

Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean - Officials

Somali officials say pirates have hijacked an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean and guided it to the coast of Puntland… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.