14 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Yobe Spends N3 Billion On Schools Upgrade, Fees for Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — The Yobe State government has spent N3 billion to settle students' fees for West African Examinations (WEAC), University Special remedial programme, Nigeria-Tulib International College (NTIC) students' feeding and rehabilitation of three secondary schools.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam committed N1.3 billion to renovating and expanding Government Secondary Schools in Fika, Gwio-kura and Yusufari, while he spent N408, 867, 650 in the feeding of boarding school students during the last academic term and N188, 932, 300.00 is being spent in the current academic term.

The Director of Press and Information to the governor, Abdullahi Bego who gave those indications in a press statement, said the government had also made a 50 percent down payment to WAEC for the 2017 WAEC exams, and would pay the remaining 50 percent during the year as Yobe students sit for the exams.

"Under a special arrangement with the University of Maiduguri, Yobe students undertake a remedial programme each year to enable them fully qualify for admission to various courses in the University. N52, 565, 000 was therefore paid by the government for up to 5, 000 students to participate in this year's remedial programme," Bego stated, adding that the Gaidam administration also spent N971, 598, 000 as fees for the 2016/2017 session for Yobe students enrolled in the Nigeria-Tulip International Colleges in Mamudo, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja campuses.

He added that the government had also paid N27, 732, 250 in registration, examinations and upkeep of Yobe students in the Fountain University, Oshogbo."

Nigeria

Sex Scandal - Nollywood Actors Defend Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actors, Leo Mezie, and Georgina Onuoha, have thrown their weight behind the embattled General Overseer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.