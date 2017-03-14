Nigeria: Yobe Spends N3 Billion On Schools Upgrade, Fees for Students

Damaturu — The Yobe State government has spent N3 billion to settle students' fees for West African Examinations (WEAC), University Special remedial programme, Nigeria-Tulib International College (NTIC) students' feeding and rehabilitation of three secondary schools.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam committed N1.3 billion to renovating and expanding Government Secondary Schools in Fika, Gwio-kura and Yusufari, while he spent N408, 867, 650 in the feeding of boarding school students during the last academic term and N188, 932, 300.00 is being spent in the current academic term.

The Director of Press and Information to the governor, Abdullahi Bego who gave those indications in a press statement, said the government had also made a 50 percent down payment to WAEC for the 2017 WAEC exams, and would pay the remaining 50 percent during the year as Yobe students sit for the exams.

"Under a special arrangement with the University of Maiduguri, Yobe students undertake a remedial programme each year to enable them fully qualify for admission to various courses in the University. N52, 565, 000 was therefore paid by the government for up to 5, 000 students to participate in this year's remedial programme," Bego stated, adding that the Gaidam administration also spent N971, 598, 000 as fees for the 2016/2017 session for Yobe students enrolled in the Nigeria-Tulip International Colleges in Mamudo, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja campuses.

He added that the government had also paid N27, 732, 250 in registration, examinations and upkeep of Yobe students in the Fountain University, Oshogbo."