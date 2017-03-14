14 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogun Upgrades Mapoly to MKO Abiola University

Ogun Governor, Mr Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday signed the bill to upgrade the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta.

Also signed into law is the bill to establish the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia in Yewa area of the state.

Amosun signed the bills during the state's Executive Council meeting at the governor's office in Abeokuta.

He said the MKO university which would operate a multi-campus system, was expected to boost science and technology in the state.

This is the highest bestowed on the late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential poll rated worldwide as one of the freest and best elections in the history of the country.

The administration of the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha had arrested and detained Abiola for declaring himself president following the annulment of the election by military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Ogun had named the state polytechnic and the state stadium in Abeokuta after him.

Amosun commended the State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the bill.

In an interview with newsmen after the occasion, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, the Speaker, said the House gave the bill accelerated passage because of the priority attention the government accorded education.

He noted that the establishment of the two institutions would create more jobs in the state.

The House had on Jan. 31 passed the MKO Abiola University Bill and the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, Bill.

