14 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Kordofan Teachers Boycot Examinations

Abu Jubeiha / En Nahud / El Geneina — Teachers in examination committees in South Kordofan have started a boycot against the correction of basic school stage exams for the non-payment of their allowances. The answer sheets of pupils have disappeared in El Geneina in West Darfur.

On Monday, members of the control and correction committees of Abu Jubeiha and several localities in the state criticised the Federal General Union of Workers of Education. A teacher told Radop Dabanga that they have refused to accompany the examinations in Kadugli until they receive their financial allowances.

Also school employees in En Nahud, West Kordofan, entered into a strike from work on Monday in solidarity with colleagues who have not yet received the salaries of last February.

One of them told Radio Dabanga that the names of 50 employees disappeared from the lists of salaries for February during computing of jobs. This prompted the workers' union in Foula locality to engage in a strike for 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They demand their salaries and other data to be processed on paper, as is the old way, instead of the computerised method. "We hope that the strike will be successful and the Ministry of Finance to respond to our demands. Else we will engage in an open-ended strike," the school employee in En Nahud said.

Earlier, a member of the subcommittee of the teachers' union in Abu Zabad locality revealed that a list of more than 70 employees in the education sector has disappeared from the salary sheets for February.

Last month, basic and secondary school teachers in El Odeya locality in West Kordofan embarked on a strike in protest against the non-payment of their January salaries. The committees that pay the employees' dues had not arrived in the locality by then.

Answer sheets

In West Darfur's El Geneina, four answer sheets of the mathematics exam have disappeared from the Abu Dhar school center. A school employee told Radio Dabanga that the four pupils had filled in the sheets which went missing after teachers collected them.

The state's Ministry of Education has been informed about the administrative error. It formed a committee to investigate the administration and examination observers in El Geneina, which has duped four students, including the son of deputy Governor Mohamed Ibrahim Sharafeldin.

