Nigeria: Abuja Light Rail Project 90% Completed - FCT Minister

The FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, said on Monday that work on Abuja Light Rail Project has reached 90 per cent, as most of the rail stations are at the finishing stages.

The minister made this known after his inspection of the project site in Abuja.

Bello noted that there are 13 railway bridges, 50 culverts, 15 flyover bridges and 9 pedestrian overpasses and bridges that are all 100 per cent completed.

The minister said that the total length of the rail double track laid is 45.245 kilometres, thereby making it 100 per cent completed of the entire lots.

According to him, out of the total 12 rail stations under construction, 10 are at advanced stage with painting and installation of mechanical and electrical works currently in progress.

"The remaining two are being fast tracked, thereby making the entire stations 85 per cent completed," he said.

The minister stated that the locomotive and rolling stock depot is 85 per cent completed, while communication and signalling are also 85 per cent completed.

"The percentage progress of work on the power supply is, however, 20 per cent but adequate progress would be achieved soon," he said.

He said that due to the importance the present administration attached to the rail project, the FCTA would work assiduously to complete the project and make it operational as planned.

He said that his administration was determined to assuage the difficulties currently being experienced by commuters in the territory, adding that this explained why rapid attention is given to the project.

Bello also directed that CCECC, the company handling the project, to ensure that qualified Nigerians not Chinese are employed for the management of the rail service, since over 1,000 personnel are expected to be employed.

The minister also embarked on a rail ride from the Abuja Metro Station behind the Abuja World Trade Centre at the Central Business District to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.