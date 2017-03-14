Nigeria: Mother of Three Dies in Ogun Building Collapse

Abeokuta — Tragedy struck in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when a 51-year-old woman, Mrs Modupe Bankole, lost her life following the partial collapse of a building in Olomore area of Abeokuta.

Vanguard gathered that the victim, a mother of three, died when the concrete railings of a storey building in Olomore area of Abeokuta gave way and collapsed on her.

A source, who lives in the area, told Vanguard that the incident occurred, weekend, when a man and his wife, who were tenants in the building, were sitting outside the house before the balcony of the top floor fell and killed the wife.

The incident prompted other tenants to start packing their belongings out of the building, when Vanguard visited the scene of the incident, yesterday.

The husband of the deceased, Mr Samuel Bankole, a teacher at the Army Children School, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, told Vanguard that the couple had lived in the building for the past 12 years.

He disclosed that he was preparing his lesson notes when the incident happened.

According to him, the owner of the building died about two and half years ago and the house was being managed by a caretaker.

Bankole explained that his wife gave up the ghost shortly after she was taken to the hospital.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, Yetunde Dina, who also visited the scene, said the state government would investigate the incident.

Dina stated that the ministry would deploy engineers to the site to determine whether or not the structure was still in good condition.