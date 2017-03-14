14 March 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Court Adjourns Hearing On Suit Opposing Dissolution of LGCs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adah Abah

A Kano State High Court sitting in Kano has adjourned hearing on suit filed against the state government by a chairmanship aspirant seeking to declare an alleged plan to dissolve the present local government councils in the state and replace them with caretaker committees unconstitutional, to the 6th of April, 2017.

According to the information made available to LEADERSHIP, the plaintiff in the suit No. K/36/2017, challenging the legality of the decision, who is also chairmanship hopeful for Kano Municipal Area Council, Hamisu Hassan, had approached the court seeking some statement of relief.

He is arguing that the constitution is clear that the state government had no such powers to remove elected council executives and replace them with caretaker committees except in times of emergency, adding that the move was a grand plan to stop those who are looking forward to contesting for the chairmanship position as no arrangement is being made preparatory to the elections in line with the electoral laws to bring on board new elected councils on the handover date of 29th May, 2017.

Nigeria

Sex Scandal - Nollywood Actors Defend Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actors, Leo Mezie, and Georgina Onuoha, have thrown their weight behind the embattled General Overseer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.