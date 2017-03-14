Nigeria: Kano Court Adjourns Hearing On Suit Opposing Dissolution of LGCs

A Kano State High Court sitting in Kano has adjourned hearing on suit filed against the state government by a chairmanship aspirant seeking to declare an alleged plan to dissolve the present local government councils in the state and replace them with caretaker committees unconstitutional, to the 6th of April, 2017.

According to the information made available to LEADERSHIP, the plaintiff in the suit No. K/36/2017, challenging the legality of the decision, who is also chairmanship hopeful for Kano Municipal Area Council, Hamisu Hassan, had approached the court seeking some statement of relief.

He is arguing that the constitution is clear that the state government had no such powers to remove elected council executives and replace them with caretaker committees except in times of emergency, adding that the move was a grand plan to stop those who are looking forward to contesting for the chairmanship position as no arrangement is being made preparatory to the elections in line with the electoral laws to bring on board new elected councils on the handover date of 29th May, 2017.