Kenya: 100-Day Doctors' Strike Set to End

After 100 days of deaths, pain and despair, the doctors' strike is set to end this evening.

The Health ministry, the Council of Governors and the medics' union are set to put pen to paper to bring to an end the protracted industrial action.

The move, which will come as a good news to innumerable Kenyans, was announced by the Council of Governors in a statement.

"The Council of Governors, led by the Chairman, Governor Peter Munya and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union officials will be signing the Return to Work Formula at the Council offices at Delta House, Westlands. This will bring the Doctors' strike to an end," read the dispatch.

The doctors had filed a return to formula in court which the governors and Ministry of Health officials agreed with.

