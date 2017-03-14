14 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stormers Lose Du Plessis for 4-6 Weeks

Stormers flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a groin injury.

The 22-year-old playmaker underwent scans on Monday, which revealed that he has a bone stress injury to the pubic bone, complicating the recovery from his groin strain.

There were no new injuries sustained in the 41-10 Super Rugby Round 3 victory against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

The Stormers have a bye in Round 4, before travelling to Singapore to play the Sunwolves on Saturday, March 25 at 12:55 (SA time).

