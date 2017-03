The Lions have reported two new injury concerns following their Super Rugby loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires at the weekend.

Flank Cyle Brink injured his left shoulder and not is available for this Saturday's match against the Reds in Johannesburg.

Prop Dylan Smith will be assessed in the week after leaving the field against the Jaguares with a troublesome shoulder.

Saturday's clash against the Reds is scheduled for 17:15.

Source: Sport24