South Africa: Jaguares' Sanchez Banned for Cheetahs Clash

A SANZAAR Judicial Committee hearing has found that Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez contravened Law 10.4(g) Dangerous charging, after he was cited during a Super Rugby match at the weekend.

Sanchez has been suspended for one week, up to and including Saturday, March 18, 2017.

The incident occurred in the 38th minute of the match between the Jaguares and Lions played at Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires on March 11, 2017.

The SANZAAR Judicial Hearing held via video conference on Tuesday was before Robert Stelzner SC, John Langford and David Croft.

In his finding, the Judicial Committee chairperson Robert Stelzner SC ruled the following: "Having considered the citing commissioner's description of the incident and the available video footage the Committee amended the charge to Law 10.4(g) Dangerous Charging and accept the player's admission in respect of that contravention. Having further considered all the available evidence, including the player's own account, and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Judicial Committee found the player's actions to have breached the red card threshold."

"With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play to merit a low end entry point of two weeks. Taking into account various mitigating factors, including the Player's excellent record and early guilty plea, the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension to 1 week."

"The player is therefore suspended for one week, up to and including Saturday, March 18, 2017."

Sanchez will as a result miss the Jagaures next match against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 21:40 (SA time).

