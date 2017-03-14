South Africa: Mbalula and Co's Staggering Lack of Accountability in the Wake of Durban's 2022 Failure

analysis

Not only could those briefing the media on Durban's withdrawal as 2022 Commonwealth Games host not be bothered to show up on time, there was not an ounce of accountability to be found for the millions wasted on a bid that many believe never should have happened. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

If only Minister of Sport and Recreation, Fikile Mbalula, channelled some of his usual bluster to discuss the loss of Durban as host city of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, we might actually have gotten some answers on how things were allowed to go so badly wrong. Or, at the very least, perhaps things would have started on time.

Originally scheduled for 11:00 on Tuesday, the minister and other representatives arrived nearly an hour and a half late. Mbalula started the press conference with a prepared statement expressing "regret" that Durban was withdrawn.

He said that the withdrawal of Durban centred around a financial disagreement that came down to, "expectation that the South African Government will have to provide more than what cabinet had approved could not be sustained in the current economic environment".

Mbalula insisted that they acted "in the best interest of South Africa" and that the money approved...