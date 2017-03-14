South Africa: Water and Sanitation Gazettes Lifting of Water Restrictions in Gauteng

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has today Monday, 13 March 2017, had the gazetted the lifting of water restrictions in Gauteng officially published as per Gazette No. 40682 dd. 13 March 2017.

The lifting of the water restrictions follows the recent rains that flowed into the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), consisting of 14 dams which mainly serve Gauteng. The IVRS has been increasing week on week and was at 95.9% as per the readings dated 6 March.

The Gauteng municipalities within the Rand Water' area of supply, will be affected by the lifting of the restrictions. Other smaller towns such as Potchefstroom, Standerton and third party users supplied via the Vaal River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project and Usutu sub-system will also no longer have restrictions imposed.

The lifting of the water restrictions on urban and irrigation purposes within the integrated Vaal River system is effective as of today.

Whilst Gauteng has had positive outcomes from the recent rains, South Africa remains in a drought as well as a water scarce country. The Department of Water and Sanitation urges all water users to continue to use water sparingly and inculcate the culture of saving water.

