South Africa: MEC Gwen Ramokgopa On Death of Paramedic in Tshwane

press release

MEC Gwen Ramokgopa saddened by death of paramedic who was shot during robbery in Tshwane

The Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has learnt with shock and sadness about the death of a paramedic who was shot during a robbery on Saturday, 11 March 2017 in Tshwane. At about 19h45 four employees of the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) based in Odi EMS base, Tshwane District were attacked and robbed at gunpoint while on duty.

During the incident one paramedic was shot in the abdomen. The official was then taken to hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries and died on Sunday, March 12.

"I'm shocked and disheartened by this sad and callous incident.

Senior department officials have visited the family and we will work with law enforcement agencies to bring those who have done this to justice. We urge members of the community to come forward with information that could lead to apprehension of the suspects," said MEC Ramokgopa.

Dr Ramokgopa further called on the community to protect EMS vehicles and healthcare workers who provide critical services. "Our message is that these paramedics are members of our community at the service of citizens in need of emergency care.

The other affected officials are currently undergoing post-traumatic stress counselling.

We send our condolences to the family of the deceased and all those affected by this terrible and unfortunate incident," added the MEC. A cellphone was taken from the incident.

Mental patient passes away in hospital

"We also wish to inform the public that one of the mental patients has passed away at Kalafong Hospital on Friday, 10 March 2017. The department is still trying to locate his family or next of kin and has informed the Mental Review Board."

The patient has been hospitalised since 20 February 2017 suffering from diabetes related complications. MEC Ramokgopa has expressed her sincere condolences.

Issued by: Gauteng Health