Nigeria: Govt Arraigns Boko Haram Suspects for 2011 Murder of Foreigners

The Nigerian government on Tuesday arraigned seven Boko Haram suspects for the killing of five foreigners who were abducted from a construction site in Kebbi state in 2011.

The suspects were also accused of culpability in the murder of seven other foreigners in Borno State, who were abducted from another construction site in Bauchi state in February 2013, and taken to the Sambisa forest.

The suspected militants include Mohammed Usman (a.k.a Khalid Al-Barnawi), Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello (a.k.a Abu Azzan), Mohammed Salisu (a.k.a Datti), Yakubu Nuhu (a.k.a Bello Maishayi), Usman Abubakar and a lady whose name was not included in the charge.

They face an 11-count charge for the abduction and murder of the victims.

According to the charge, the deceased namely, Christopher Mcmamus (Briton), Franco Lamoliara (Italian), Francis Colomp (French) and Edgar Fridz Rampach (German) were killed by their abductors after they were kidnapped from a construction site in Birnin Kebbi.

They were abducted on May 12, 2011 and detained at the Mabera area of Sokoto State until March, 8, 2012 when they were allegedly killed by their abductors.

The charge said the seven other victims namely: "Carlos Bou Azziz, Brendan Vaughan, Silvano Trevisan, Konstantinos Karras, Ghaida Yaser Sa'ad (F), Julio Ibrahim El-Khouli and Imad El-Andari, were abducted on February 18, 2013 and taken to Sambisa forest where they were kept for 10 days before being murdered.

The charge reads in Part: "That you, Mohammed Usman (a.k.a Khalid Al-barnawi and leader of Boko Haram splinter group known as Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan a.k.a ANSARU ), and One Abu MOHAMMED now late knowingly kidnaped Christopher Mcmamus (Briton), Franco Lamoliara (Italian), Francis Colomp (French) and Edgar Fridz Rampach (German) at Birnin Kebbi where they were carrying out construction work and continue to detain them at Mabera area of Sokoto State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court from 12th day of May, 2011 to 8th March, 2012 and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 15 (1) (b) of Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 as amended in 2013".

"That you, MOHAMMED USMAN (a.k.a Khalid Al-barnawi), and One Abu MOHAMMED now late on 8th March, 2012 at Mabera Area of Sokoto State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court intentionally murdered internationally protected persons namely Christopher Mcmamus (Briton), Franco Lamoliara (Italian), Francis Colomp (French) and Edgar Fridz Rampach (German) whom you kidnapped at Birnin Kebbi where they were carrying out their legitimate job of road construction work and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 3 (a) of Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 as amended in 2013".

"That you, MOHAMMED USMAN (a.k.a Khalid Al-barnawi and leader of boko Haram splinter group known as Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan a.k.a ANSARU), MOHAMMED BASHIR SALEH, UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO (a.k.a Abu Azzan), MOHAMMED SALISU (a.k.a Datti), YAKUBU NUHU (a.k.a Bello Maishayi), USMAN ABUBAKAR (a.k.a Mugiratu) on 18th February, 2013 at Life Camp Yard of the SETRACO construction company in Jama'are, Bauchi State did knowingly seized and continue to detained seven (7) expatriate workers namely; Carlos Bou Azziz, Brendan Vaughan, Silvano Trevisan, Konstantinos Karras, Ghaida Yaser Sa'ad (F), Julio Ibrahim El-Khouli and Imad El-Andari at Ikirima Boko Haram camp in Sambisa Forest for a period of about ten days before their eventual murder and bury in a shallow grave and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 15 (1) (b) of Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 as amended in 2013.

The prosecution counsel, Labara Mohammed, told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday that the charge sheet would be amended.

After taking their plea, lawyer for the suspects, Abdulkarim Audu, prayed the court to issue an order for the transfer of the suspects to Kuje Maximum prison.

Mr. Audu said his clients had since their arrests about four years ago, remained under the custody of operatives of the State Security Service.

He asked the court to also issue an order compelling the government to allow the defendants' access to their family.

Although the prosecution counsel, Labaran Magaji, did not object to the request for the defendants to be allowed access to their families, he told the court that based on intelligence available to the SSS, he could not guarantee the transfer of the defendants to any other custody, besides that operated by the operatives.

In a short ruling on the application for transfer of custody, the presiding judge, John Tsoho, ruled that the defendants be allowed to stay in prison custody till the determination of their matter.

The judge noted that the Nigerian government had all the apparatus necessary to ensure the safety of every Nigerian, including the defendants.

The matter was adjourned till April 11 for continuation of trial.