14 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ndidi Stars As Leicester Qualify for Champions League Quarter Final

By Tunde Eludini

The defending champions of the English Premier League, Leicester City, are through to the quarter final of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Sevilla of Spain 3-2 on aggregate.

Leicester won the second leg of the encounter 2-0 on Tuesday after they had lost the first leg 1-2 to in Spain.

Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi played all 90 minutes for Leicester while his compatriot, Ahmed Musa, was not listed.

In the other Second Round match played on Tuesday, Italian champions, Juventus, advanced to the quarter final after winning both legs of their encounter against FC Porto of Portugal. They won the first leg 2-0 in Portugal and the second leg 1-0 in Turin, Italy.

Nigeria

