15 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kenyan Comedian Omondi to Perform in Kigali This Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Kantengwa

Kigali will be playing host to Kenyan and East Africa's hottest funny men on March 26.

Eric Omondi will headline the first edition of 'Seka Live' at Kigali Serena Hotel. He will perform alongside other East African standup comedians, and Rwanda's Com Factory members Arthur Nkusi, Michael Sengazi, Babu, Herve Kimenyi, Dive and George Birungi.

Nice Budandi, the operations manager of Comedy Knights, promised a night of laughter and rib-cracking jokes.

"East Africa's finest comedians will grace the comedy show because we want Rwandans to have a taste of East Africa's comedy and we promise the best comedy show," he said.

Omondi is a renowned comedian in Kenya and the region. He has featured in Churchill show and is actively involved with peace programmes, especially during the campaign season.

Omondi is a common name in Kigali, having graced our stages before.

