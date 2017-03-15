analysis

Acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane on Tuesday claimed two victories for the SAPS. Suspects have been arrested for the heist at OR Tambo and others have been arrested for the killing of 14 artisan mineworkers in Benoni. By GREG NICOLSON.

Acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane addressed a media briefing on Tuesday evening, promising to update on investigations into the high-profile cases at OR Tambo and the mass killings of informal mineworkers in Benoni recently. SAPS has been under pressure to make progress in both cases and the acting commissioner, unlike in his previous media briefing, said there were significant updates.

The brazen multimillion-rand heist from the airport, obviously, perhaps unfortunately, dominated the briefing. Phahlane said there was a "significant breakthrough" in the investigation, with four people being taken in for questioning and two people having been charged in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.

"We have resolved as law enforcement agencies to work hard in ensuring that the perpetrators of this crime are brought to book. Within a week of investigations and interviewing of people of interest pertaining to this case we can confirm that four people have been taken in for questioning."

Thieves robbed millions of rand in foreign currency...