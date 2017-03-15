15 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Unchain My Heart - SACP's Exit From the Alliance Would Alter SA's Political Reality

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

We appear to be living in a time in which the predictions that people had made about our politics are coming to pass faster than anyone could have thought. A few years ago there was a perception the ANC could become vulnerable in the 2014 elections, that the alliance with the SACP and Cosatu could only break up at around the same time (if ever) and that the DA should prepare itself for a long period in opposition. Now, since the local elections, all of those have sped up. Cosatu has itself started to split, people talk about the 2019 elections as being the watershed. And, it seems, the SACP could soon be starting the process of leaving the alliance and contesting elections on its own. The shake-up to come could be sooner and more momentous than we could have ever thought. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Sunday the City Press published an interview with the SACP's second deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila. Don't let the title fool you. As the most senior leader of the SACP who is not in government in some form, he is the party's main spokesperson for issues around its relationship with the ANC. In the...

South Africa

Social Development Minister Blames CEO for Grants Crisis

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has effectively thrown Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza under the bus, saying… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.