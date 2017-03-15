South Africa: Unchain My Heart - SACP's Exit From the Alliance Would Alter SA's Political Reality

analysis

We appear to be living in a time in which the predictions that people had made about our politics are coming to pass faster than anyone could have thought. A few years ago there was a perception the ANC could become vulnerable in the 2014 elections, that the alliance with the SACP and Cosatu could only break up at around the same time (if ever) and that the DA should prepare itself for a long period in opposition. Now, since the local elections, all of those have sped up. Cosatu has itself started to split, people talk about the 2019 elections as being the watershed. And, it seems, the SACP could soon be starting the process of leaving the alliance and contesting elections on its own. The shake-up to come could be sooner and more momentous than we could have ever thought. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Sunday the City Press published an interview with the SACP's second deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila. Don't let the title fool you. As the most senior leader of the SACP who is not in government in some form, he is the party's main spokesperson for issues around its relationship with the ANC. In the...