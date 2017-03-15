Nigeria: #BBNaija - Housemates Promote Girl-Child Education, As Guest Artists Thrill Fans

It was an exciting and fun-filled Sunday night, as the housemates in the on-going Big Brother Naija reality TV show rose to lend their voices to the campaign for girl-child education. The housemates, led by Bisola, treated the viewing audience to a theme song titled Let's educate a girl-child in a bid to reiterate the imperative of a girl-child education.

During the performance, all the housemates teamed up, with each one displaying his or her creative skill and zeal to collectively pass across this important message. The fun took a different turn, when Your Waist crooner Iyanya stepped on stage, joining the list of musical artistes, who have performed at the reality TV show.

The Kukere exponent rocked the live stage with one of his singles, Up to Something, featuring Mr. Oreo. Former Big Brother Africa housemate, Tayo Faniran, spiced the live show, as he treated guests and viewers to his new work, No Calling and Dakun.

Highpoint of the night was when the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, took on the housemates intermittently on romantic intrigues in the house. He challenged Bisola over her intimacy with ThinTallTony, and she did not deny her affection for the latter, saying that it is a mutual thing.

"I like ThinTallTony very very very much... I'm comfortable with him. Unlike Bally, he reciprocates to my feeling," Bisola confessed.

However, she is not oblivious of the fact that ThinTallTony is 'into' TBoss. When teased by Ebuka on her emphasis, 'I love Tony very very very much', a blushing Bisola jokingly said, "It's because he is TTT."

Ebuka later meandered and teased Debbie-Rise and Bassey on their romantic connection in the house and they both admitted that they have some chemistry. The newly wed, Marvis and Efe were also not spared as Marvis confessed that she has a soft spot for Efe, while the latter said, "based on logistics, Marvis remains to be the lady after my heart."

To prepare the housemates for the challenge ahead of them, Tayo Faniran, during an interview with Ebuka advised the housemates to look beyond the ultimate prize, which he believes is transient and focus more on life after BBNaija.

Meanwhile, the new week, which began on Monday (Day 50), was on bright note with Biggie calling the housemates into the lounge to fill them in on the details of their task. The housemates seemed a little taken aback, particularly Efe, who was still half naked, when Biggie called him to order and told him to get dressed immediately. This elicited a few giggles from the other housemates.

With one of his Ninja's in the house carrying a hat full of numbers, the housemates had to draw numbers from the hat, which dictated the order in which they took take turns completing task. At the arena, they found a large table with several cups placed upside down, and underneath each cup was a stone.

A blue stone granted victory and the title of Head of House; a white stone meant immediate disqualification while a clear stone gave the Housemates another shot to continue in the game. TinTallTony (TTT) Right from the get go, picked a white stone and lost his title as Head of House after a two week winning streak. Mother luck smiled on Bassey as he picked the blue stone, thus became the new Head of House (HoH) for the first time, when the Ninjas shuffled the cups around before the Housemates had another go.

During his coronation he thanked everyone and noted that holding the staff "felt really great." He also joked that he would call for meetings regularly just to get on everyone's nerves.

As is the norm, the nomination show continues this week and the adrenalin of the housemates have begun to rise as Ebuka informed them that one or more housemates would be evicted on Sunday, March 17. The begging question therefore is, 'who will be the next to leave the big brother house?