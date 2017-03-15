15 March 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Beheads Alleged Govt Spy, Executes Two in Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: VOA
(file photo).
By Bridget Chiedu Onochie, Karls Tsokar and Njadvara Musa

Boko Haram yesterday released a new video, purportedly showing the execution of three alleged Federal Government spies on its operations in the Northeast. It beheaded one and shot two others with a Kalashnikov rifle.

The sect in the seven-minutes video also accused the three spies of working for the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) to infiltrate the group.

Boko Haram in the video displayed a large cache of high-grade military weapons, including what appeared to be anti-aircraft missiles. The terrorists group also boasted that it has not been decimated as claimed by the Federal Government and remains in a place in Nigeria that the military could not "locate and recapture."

The video, which was in Hausa and Arabic, was believed to have been released by the Abubakar Shekau factional Boko Haram leader. The Army has described the video as mere propaganda that cannot derail its ongoing operation.

Challenging the factionalised group to mention the part of Nigeria they are hiding, which cannot be recovered by the military, the Director Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brigadier General Sani Usman, in a text message to The Guardian dismissed the group. "They are of no consequence. We are focusing on stabilization and consolidation of our counter-terrorism and counter insurgency operations. Now we have gone beyond the terrorists' propaganda. Let them mention the part of Nigerian territory they are holding or hiding," Usman said.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, yesterday ordered seven Boko Haram members, who allegedly killed 11 foreigners in 2012 to be remanded in Kuje prisons.

Justice John Tsoho gave the order after they were arraigned on 11-count charge of conspiracy, terrorism and murder. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge disagreed with the prosecution that the defendants should remain in the custody of Department of State Security Service (DSS).

He said the law provides that the defendants should be remanded in prisons custody, stressing that it was the responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure that adequate security is provided at the prisons.

The defendants - Mohammed Usman, a.k.a Khalid Al-barnawi and leader of Boko Haram splinter group, Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan, also known as Ansaru, Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello, a.k.a Abu Azzan, Mohammed Salisu, a.k.a Datti, Yakubu Nuhu, a.k.a Bello Maishayi, Usman Abubakar, a.k.a Mugiratu, and Halima Haliru, were said to have, between 2011 and 2013, in Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe and other states in the Northern part of Nigeria, engaged in acts of terrorism.

The matter has been adjourned till April 11 for commencement of trial.

Nigeria

Naira Depreciates to N458/$ in Parallel Market As CBN to Inject $195m

The naira yesterday depreciated to N458 per dollar in the parallel market due to uncertainty over dollar sales to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.