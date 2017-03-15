14 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maties Graduate's Alleged Killers Opt to Not Testify

Tagged:

Related Topics

Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie's alleged killers chose to not testify on Tuesday on what happened the night he was severely assaulted.

The lawyers for Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs told the Western Cape High Court they would not testify nor call any witnesses. They closed their case.

The men are accused of beating Schoombie, after accusing him of starting trouble at the Tiger Tiger nightclub in Claremont, Cape Town in November 2015.

Schoombie and three friends were on their way home from the nightclub in an Uber taxi when Henry and Jacobs allegedly blocked them with their car in a cul-de-sac. Schoombie was severely beaten. He was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

A pathologist who examined his body said he had brain injuries usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

Judge Robert Henney said the State would present closing arguments on Wednesday and the defence on Thursday.

William Booth, for Jacobs, said he would not be ready to argue fully by then.

Henney said those were the dates.

"I am just concerned about preparing argument. That is all I am concerned about," Booth replied.

Henney said he wanted to finalise the case and adjourned the matter until Wednesday.

Booth did not mention he was expected in another matter in the same court on Thursday. He is representing acclaimed artist Zwelethu Mthethwa, accused of murdering sex worker Nokuphila Khumalo. Judgment is set to be handed down.

News24

South Africa

Social Development Minister Blames CEO for Grants Crisis

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has effectively thrown Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza under the bus, saying… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.