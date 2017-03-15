Kenya: Malik Obama Is a National Embarrassment

opinion

Malik Obama is still so jealous of Barack Obama, that he is yet to get over the fact that his half-brother was president of the United States for eight years and is now enjoying his retirement.

Perhaps he wishes that that should have been him making history, soaking in all the glory. Instead, Malik was stuck in relative oblivion in Siaya, where he is so disliked, that even his home county couldn't elect him governor despite his famous last name.

The 59-year-old posted an obviously fake birth certificate of his more accomplished half-brother last week.

Without doubt, every family has a Malik, the black sheep that doesn't get along with everyone else but always wants to take credit for their success.

Meanwhile, Obama was pictured in New York looking like the $60million book deal he and his wife Michelle just signed. If there is any care in the world, the 44th president of the US does not have it.

The forged document was dismissed as a fake back in 2009, but Malik did not have internet then, so he has no way of knowing it. Instead, he shared it again and promptly got over 17,000 people to retweet it.

The document claims that a Barack Hussein Obama II was born somewhere called 'Coast Province General Hospital' in Kenya on 11/29/1942. A dead give-away is that the document uses the American date format, not the British one that has always been used in Kenya.

Thanks to relentless lies by the 'birther' movement fanned by the now US president Donald Trump, Obama released his long-form birth certificate in April 2011. It clearly shows that he was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on August 4, 1961 at the Kapiolani Maternity and Gynaecological Hospital.

"We do not have time for this kind of silliness," Obama told reporters at the White House then.

"I have been puzzled at the degree to which this (story) just kept on going," he said.

It is desperate of Malik to bring up a previously debunked theory that Obama was not born in the US to try to remain relevant.

Malik was vocal about his support for Donald Trump. He ranted to anyone who cared to listen that he had lost access to Obama during his time at the White House.

Malik followed up his embarrassing tweet with a Trump-esque denigration of the media: 'Gon peel that onion folks. And I don't need crooked, dishonest, and TOTALLY CORRUPT JOURNALISTS to help me.'

First of all, Malik, you're a joke and everyone knows that. You also need to remove your Twitter header image which shows your hand holding a picture of yourself grinning next to Obama.

It is objectively sad that you only gained some name recognition when you publicly abandoned your step-brother and whined like a little child about how he didn't care about you. Trump was only using you and now that he's president, he's dumped you.

Even Malik's villagers are angry with him. "His behaviour is not strange to us, the villagers," Kogello community spokesman Nicholas Rajula told the Nation. "He is suffering from 'Big Brother Syndrome' and thinks that the fame the former president enjoys should be his," he added.

That spot-on analysis best explains the blot on the Obamas that Malik continues to be. He doesn't think that a brother four years his junior should be more successful than him. Malik's sense of self-entitlement is shocking for a man of his age.

His latest stunt even forced the usually quiet Obama's half-sister, Auma Obama, to hit back in a series of tweets: 'Saddest so far of false allegations against my brother. WHOLE of REAL Kenyan Obama family strongly distances itself,' she tweeted. 'Is he your brother or not? Decide and move on. Stop obsessing about Barack and work on your own legacy.'

When Malik and Obama finally found each other, they became friends and were even each others' best men at their weddings. But in 2013, their relationship had strained so badly, that Malik sold two of Obama's hand-written letters to his relatives for about Sh1.5million each.

His charity that bears his father's name; the Barack H Obama Foundation, was accused of fraud, including promoting a non-profit status it didn't have.

Malik has demanded money from journalists for interviews and he started attacking me when I revealed that he had asked me for Sh50,000 for an interview.

He has wasted all the six decades of his life and wants to drag the whole clan down with him. Nothing upsets such people more than ignoring them as Barack has done because it denies them the validation they crave so much.

WAITITU OFFICIALLY BECOMES BABAYAO, REALLY

I've probably interviewed thousands of people by now, but one of my favourite quotes is still from Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu. When I spoke to him in December 2012, he had a reputation for rowdy behaviour, which some considered beneath his office as a Member of Parliament for Embakasi. I wanted to know why he behaved in such a manner. "You know when I look at you, Larry, you don't look like you understand life!" He declared on live TV. To say that I was amused would be a major understatement.

Weeks later, it would emerge that Ferdinand Ndung'u Waititu was also known as Clifford Karanja Waititu, or maybe that was his brother's name, it wasn't quite clear. Informally, he has always been known as 'Baba Yao' and now he has joined those Swahili words for 'their father' into one and added it as his official name.

Following a Gazette notice last week, now his full name is Ferdinand Ndung'u Waititu Babayao. This isn't just some Internet gag either because a deed poll to that effect was executed and registered on January 13 this year. This is a whole new level of bizarre for the Kiambu governor aspirant, even by Waititu standards.

NOT ALL BLACK PEOPLE ARE CREATED EQUAL

Black Africans living in the United States have had a long running feud with black Americans. They call the African Americans 'Akata' or 'a cutter' in a nod to their ancestors' cotton-picking days during slavery. Now actor Samuel L Jackson has introduced a new category to the turf wars: blacks from the United Kingdom.

"There are a lot of black British actors in these movies," Jackson told the New York radio station Hot 97.I tend to wonder what that movie, (Get Out) would have been with an American brother who really feels that." Mr Jackson has no issues with his fellow African Americans taking roles that should be played by black Africans though.

There are too many to count, but how about Whoopi Goldberg in Sarafina, Will Smith in Concussion, Morgan Freeman in Invictus or Don Cheadle in Hotel Rwanda? After years of a superiority complex, now black British actors are eating their lunch and they can't deal. Sad!