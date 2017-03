A nine year old girl has assumed the duties of parents taking care of her two younger siblings after losing their father and mother died of starvation.

Maymuna Ahmed Noor and her siblings are now IDPs after walking for weeks to flee starvation in Wajid. Her story has touched many and her photo carrying a baby has made rounds on social media.

They walked for two weeks to reach Mogadishu. She hails from the South West region which is one of the most hit by the current drought.