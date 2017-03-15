14 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Session of Sudanese - European Talks Held in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A session of Sudanese - European talks was held Tuesday at the Foreign Ministry in presence of senior officials at the ministry and Africa action-group at the European Union Commission in the context of the strategic Sudanese - European strategic dialogue.

The General Director of the Bilateral Relations Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mahmoud Hassan Al-Amin, said that the talks have covered a number of issues on human rights, peace in Darfur, the UNAMID, the trade and economic exchange between Sudan and the European Union, refugees, the illegal immigration and water.

He said that the talks were characterized by clarity and frankness.

Ambassador Al-Amin hoped that the talks will lead to a better understanding of the European Union to the situation in Sudan.

He indicated that the delegation has heard a briefing of the Foreign Minister on the situation in South Sudan and peace efforts there.

He affirmed Sudan concern with the conditions, asserting readiness to extend assistance for enhancing the humanitarian situation in South Sudan State.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.