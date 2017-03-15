Sudan: Session of Sudanese - European Talks Held in Khartoum

Khartoum — A session of Sudanese - European talks was held Tuesday at the Foreign Ministry in presence of senior officials at the ministry and Africa action-group at the European Union Commission in the context of the strategic Sudanese - European strategic dialogue.

The General Director of the Bilateral Relations Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mahmoud Hassan Al-Amin, said that the talks have covered a number of issues on human rights, peace in Darfur, the UNAMID, the trade and economic exchange between Sudan and the European Union, refugees, the illegal immigration and water.

He said that the talks were characterized by clarity and frankness.

Ambassador Al-Amin hoped that the talks will lead to a better understanding of the European Union to the situation in Sudan.

He indicated that the delegation has heard a briefing of the Foreign Minister on the situation in South Sudan and peace efforts there.

He affirmed Sudan concern with the conditions, asserting readiness to extend assistance for enhancing the humanitarian situation in South Sudan State.