South Africa: Cop Arrested in Connection With OR Tambo Heist

A police officer is among four people that have already been arrested in connection with the OR Tambo International Airport heist, Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane revealed on Tuesday evening.

"The hard work and dedication of the team has resulted in the gathering of intelligence and the subsequent arrest and questioning of suspects allegedly involved in the commission of this crime.

"We have resolved as law enforcement agencies to work in ensuring the perpetrators of this crime are brought to book. Within a week of investigations and interviewing people of interest we can confirm that four people have been taken in for questioning."

Of the four men arrested one is a police officer, he told journalists. Two appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"Two people are already being questioned. It is regrettable that one of our own members is among the two," he added.

Phahlane said the arrest reaffirmed the police's decision not to rule out the possibility that the heist was an inside job.

More arrests expected

"As police we would like to reiterate our stance that if we find that any of our members had a role to play we take decisive action."

More arrests are likely, he said.

Police said that the police vehicle used during the heist was bogus.

"The markings which were on the bogus police vehicle were not on normal police vehicles."

A total of R24m was stolen from a plane at the airport last Tuesday, sources told News24.

Suspects in a marked police vehicle intercepted the money after an SAA flight landed, News24 reported on Tuesday evening. A white Mercedes-Benz is believed to have also been used in the operation.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said a high-level investigation, involving all law enforcement agencies, was underway. He declined to divulge further information.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Trevor Jones said no shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The money is yet to be recovered.

News24