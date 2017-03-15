Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

♦ 'EU to continue migration programmes Sudan': Delegation in Khartoum

March 14 - 2017 KHARTOUM The head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Sudan had a constructive meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. There are many common areas of interest, he said, including cooperation on migration.

EU Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond told journalists after the end of the meeting at the ministry that the talks with Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of youth, women, and business groups were "open" and "constructive". "Fifteen representatives of the EU member states for EU policy on Africa are visiting Sudan to deepen their understanding of the ongoing developments in the country and the region."

Dumond said that they "discussed, with a general focus point, migration. We continue our programmes. We were in Kassala and Gedaref states last week [... ] and saw that our programmes are implemented for the benefit of refugees, locals, and migrants, in order to address the root causes of migration." In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees in Sudan and to improve security at the border. Sudan is considered as a transit country for migrants from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia.

♦ Insecurity grows at hands of militias: Kutum residents, Darfur

March 12 - 2017 KUTUM / KASSAB Insecurity and the number of attacks have grown at the hands of militias in Kutum locality, residents reported to this station last week. "Authorities have not moved to prosecute the perpetrators."

Militants hijacked two vehicles in separate incidents in Kutum locality in North Darfur on Saturday. Attackers seized the medicines and other properties of passengers in a vehicle that they intercepted between Kutum and Anka, and a group of militants robbed the passengers in a commercial vehicle driving to Farok.

Last week people in Kassab camp for the displaced reported this to Radio Dabanga. An activist in the camp said that the security conditions in Kutum and in the vicinity of the camp have started to deteriorate after Second Vice-President Hasabo Mohamed Abdelrahman visited the area in January. "Militiamen who then used vehicles and motorcycles to escort him, have spread here, and attacked civilians."

A vehicle belonging to the Unamid peacekeeping mission, which was part of the convoy, was briefly hijacked by militants during Abdelrahman's visit.

An activist in Kassab reported that 45 attacks have occurred in Kutum and the camp since then, including four murders, rapes of women, robberies and cattle theft. "These happened at the hands of pro-government militias. Authorities have not moved to prosecute the perpetrators, despite people filing reports about such incidents to the police."

