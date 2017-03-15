15 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Hockey Star Named Player of Tournament in Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawi national hockey team player Benjamin Chaura was named player of the tournament in the inaugural African Hockey President's Cup held in Arusha, Tanzania recently.

Malawi put up a brilliant performance by winning silver as 20 years since they last participated at an international tournament.

Chaura, who is also Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) was delighted with the feat.

"Greater is the feeling when you are recognised #for me and my teammates# thankful," he posted a message on his Facebook page.

Malawi started the tournament with a winning start by beating hosts Tanzania 3-1 but two consecutive 3-1 and 1-0 losses both to Zambia dented their chance of winning the inaugural tournament.

The following was the full list of the squad which made it to the tournament;

Goalkeepers; Jones Johanne Chonzi Dayo, Redson Mankhanamba, Temwa Kingsley Chirwa

Defenders; Jeffrey Kadango, Anthony Pinheiro, Gift Kagwada, Benjamin Chaura

Midfielders; Levi Kumwenda, Mayayi Nhlane, Ulemu Ngwira, Innocent Masangano, Knox Katsala,

Strikers; Zain Quereshi, Denollyne Mgeni, Daniel Matavata, McoDonald Uzani, James Bandawe, Kuleza Peno

Officials;

Geoff Biya (headcoach),

Allan Pinheiro (assistant coach)

Kundai Mbawala (team manager)

Precius Tadala Gwelema (physio)

Grace Jana (team leader)

Precious Lumbeja (judge)

Reuben Malambo (umpire)

Malawi

Vendors Excited With New Shelters

Curio vendors and artisans at the Lilongwe Post Office Complex have expressed gratitude for the new shelters that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.