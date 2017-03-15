Malawi national hockey team player Benjamin Chaura was named player of the tournament in the inaugural African Hockey President's Cup held in Arusha, Tanzania recently.

Malawi put up a brilliant performance by winning silver as 20 years since they last participated at an international tournament.

Chaura, who is also Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) was delighted with the feat.

"Greater is the feeling when you are recognised #for me and my teammates# thankful," he posted a message on his Facebook page.

Malawi started the tournament with a winning start by beating hosts Tanzania 3-1 but two consecutive 3-1 and 1-0 losses both to Zambia dented their chance of winning the inaugural tournament.

The following was the full list of the squad which made it to the tournament;

Goalkeepers; Jones Johanne Chonzi Dayo, Redson Mankhanamba, Temwa Kingsley Chirwa

Defenders; Jeffrey Kadango, Anthony Pinheiro, Gift Kagwada, Benjamin Chaura

Midfielders; Levi Kumwenda, Mayayi Nhlane, Ulemu Ngwira, Innocent Masangano, Knox Katsala,

Strikers; Zain Quereshi, Denollyne Mgeni, Daniel Matavata, McoDonald Uzani, James Bandawe, Kuleza Peno

Officials;

Geoff Biya (headcoach),

Allan Pinheiro (assistant coach)

Kundai Mbawala (team manager)

Precius Tadala Gwelema (physio)

Grace Jana (team leader)

Precious Lumbeja (judge)

Reuben Malambo (umpire)