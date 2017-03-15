Sudan: Ministry of Justice Celebrates Women World Day

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Justice, Tahani Tor-al-Debba has reiterated Sudan commitment with international conventions and agreements on women as well as empowering them within framework of sustainable development plan which is adopted by the country.

Tor-al-Debba, who was addressing celebration organized by Ministry of Justice and the Advisory Council for Human Rights to commemorate the Women World Day and honoring a number of women at the Ministry in presence of the Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed and Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice, Ahmed Al-Razm, pointed out that the celebration aims to promote the women rights that stem from our Islamic doctrine which honors women.

The Minister of State further said that the state has given the Sudanese women opportunities to assume higher positions inside and outside Sudan, affirming the Ministry work to maintain such rights as stipulated in the international conventions and to enable women to play their role in public life.

Rapporteur of the Advisory Council for Human Rights, Yassir Ahmed Mohamed said the Ministry of Justice used to observe the occasion to honor the women and to boost their roles in the public life, underling deep faith in respect of their rights and empowerment to carry out their roles to achieve the aspired goals of sustainable development.

He indicated that the woman in Sudan assumes ministerial and sovereignty posts besides assuming positions in justice organ and embassies as well as consisting 30 percent of the National Assembly membership.

The Rapporteur of the Advisory Council for Human Rights reiterated Sudan readiness to go ahead with promotion of women's rights and empowering them to enable them to play their growing roles in the society.

SA/SA