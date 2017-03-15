14 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting On Localization of Pharmaceutical Industry

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman , on Tuesday, presided over in the Republican Palace meeting on localization of pharmaceutical industry.

Minister of State for Health, Somiya Akad said in press statements after the meeting that the meeting discussed matric of measures taken by Federal Health Ministry to localize pharmaceutical industry for year 2017 and level of implementation of previous tasks in this connection.

She pointed out that over 170 out of 250 types of medicines had been registered by the National Medicines and Poisons Board, appreciating the national pharmaceutical firms.

Dr Akad affirmed that the Ministry plan set to take a package of encouraging procedures for production 84 types of medicines within the current year, explaining that the meeting listened to briefing about the National Laboratory for Medicines Monitoring, and funding the pharmaceutical industries and that the meeting heard to owners of some industries who spoke about problems and obstacles facing hem.

The Minister of State underlined the Ministry keenness to achieve self-sufficiency by producing 444 types of medicines by advent of year 2020.

It is to be noted that the meeting brought together the Federal Health Ministry, Central Bank of Sudan, Ministry of Investment, the National Medicines and Poisons Board, Chamber of Pharmaceutical Industry and owners of Pharmaceutical plants.

