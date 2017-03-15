14 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Gives Directives for Mobilization of Resources to Realize Strategic Plan

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh stressed the necessity for mobilization of resources to realize the objectives of the Strategic Plan for20170-2020, with special emphasis on priorities.

This came when the FVP chaired, Tuesday, at his office, at the Council of Ministers, the meeting of the Higher Committee for the Strategic Plan.

The Secretary General of the National Council for Strategic Plan, Dr. Abbas Korena said in a press statement that the meeting affirmed the inclusion of the recommendations of the National and Societal Dialogue in the Strategic Plan to contribute to working out executive program enabling the forthcoming government to carry out the general objectives.

